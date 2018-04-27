WISA embraces tech to improve engagement

Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA), the peak national not for profit body supporting Australia’s grape and wine industry to build capability and competitiveness, has embraced innovative technology to improve their engagement across the industry.

WISA’s executive officer, Matthew Moate, began the search in the middle of 2017 to find a technology solution to better engage their stakeholders, deliver greater value to members and improve the operational efficiency of the organisation.

WISA has partnered with digital solutions provider Aspedia and their dedicated association management product Member Evolution.

The solution delivers a unified platform for front-end digital engagement, back-end CRM and a host of communication and Association specific management tools.

“Our members are world-class leading innovators and as their representative organisation, we are as equally passionate in implementing technology-driven solutions that can improve our own capability in delivering value to the industry,” Moate said.

“We chose Member Evolution’s unified solution as it delivers the lowest cost of ownership, better performance and increased security than other web solutions.

“It was clearly the best investment path for WISA and our Members.

“We recognise that, like grape and wine producers and their supply sector, we need to keep pace with innovation and offer solutions to our stakeholders that makes engaging with us valuable, meaningful and more importantly easy,” he added.

Mick Clarke, head of digital solutions at Aspedia, sees further opportunities for the grape and wine industry to embrace engagement focused digital technology.

“It’s been great working with Matthew. It’s clear to see the commitment of WISA in practising what they preach; building capability and competitiveness.

“In a relatively short time, we’ve built a relationship with WISA that is far more than a transactional one.

“There are now a number of industry organisations, including other associations and wineries, that we are in discussion with, on how we can improve their digital engagement and operational efficiencies through a range of industry-specific solutions that we offer,” Clarke explained.

As part of the launch of the new site, WISA has also begun marketing not only membership opportunities for industry suppliers but are also activating their Associate Membership program for grape and wine producers.

“Associate memberships have been something available to WISA for some time. However, they have not been actively marketed,” Moate said.

“With the growing number of initiatives and benefits, that we offer which are focused directly at adding value to grape and wine producers, we are now confident in being able to offer the appropriate membership value proposition to these important industry stakeholders.”

WISA sees the opportunity to provide a seamless link and exchange of ideas, challenges and opportunities between grape and wine producers and their supply sector as a positive step in building an inclusive community where all stakeholders benefit.

Associate members will receive a range of benefits including discounts to WISA events along with harnessing the benefits of first mover advantage through direct engagement with new technology and innovation that can deliver impact for their business.

“We’ve spoken to a number of wineries about the pace of innovation and they are now actively looking to WISA to be the conduit to expose their organisations to these opportunities that can have a direct impact on their profitability and sustainability,” Moate explained.

“Our community of members are those, be they suppliers or now also grape and wine producers that are influential industry leaders committed to building capability and competitiveness across the industry.”

Visit the WISA website at: www.wisa.org.au

To find out more on Member Evolution, visit: www.memberevolution.com/