Winetitles new website makes key industry content more accessible

Winetitles Media today launched its new website winetitles.com.au with enhanced features and improved access to over 40,000 pages of key wine industry content.

The newly designed website formally known as WineBiz, is optimised for both mobile and desktop devices.

It will feature industry news and latest information from Winetitles wine and viticulture offerings, and a comprehensive archive of valuable industry content and knowledge, including five years of technical articles from its extensive data bases.

General manager John Turner said the new site would provide improved access to content from Winetitles print and digital products, including Daily Wine News, Grapegrower & Winemaker, Wine & Viticulture Journal, Varietal Reports, Wine Jobs, Classifieds, Books and subscriptions, plus the 2018 Wine Industry Directory and Buyers Guide.

“The site built and designed by Duografik in Adelaide is modern, user-friendly and facilitates easy sharing of content via social media”, he said.

“Visitors will have access to up to date industry and supplier releases, wine shows, events, statistics and regional weather”.

“We would like to encourage industry colleagues to take a moment to check out the many benefits this new resource provides.”

“We hope producers, industry professionals and businesses offering goods and services to the industry enjoy the new website experience”.

For further information, contact Stephen O’Loughlan at Winetitles Media s.oloughlan@winetitles.com.au