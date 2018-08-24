Wine’s golden age is right now

Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA) has released a program overview for the Wine Industry IMPACT Conference to be held at the Grand Chancellor Adelaide on Thursday 18 October 2018. Early bird registrations are now open.

WISA has also announced a second keynote speaker for the Wine Industry IMPACT Conference: Dan Sims CEO/Founder of Revel Global, the team behind a host of wine and food events such as Game of Rhones and Pinot Palooza.

Self-confessed wine evangelist, observer and activator, Sims will share observations fresh from the recent success of Pinot Palooza in Tokyo and inspire audiences with enthusiastic commentary about why he believes wine is cooler now than it has ever been.

“People have never been as engaged with wine as right now,” Sims said.

“With China on our doorstep, the USA re-engaging with Australia and younger people enjoying and integrating wine into their lives more and more, it really is an exciting time.”

Sims will also present case studies which illustrate how events such as Pinot Palooza can capture the attention of diverse audiences.

“This really is the ultimate golden age for the global wine industry, huge opportunities abound and Australia is positioned extremely well to capitalise on the engagement.”

Sims’ address will also serve up some interesting takeaways for attendees.

“Just because a winery has something to say doesn’t mean that people want to hear it, they need to put their audience front and centre.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some of our hacks in terms of how we build an awareness campaign around a product. Whether it be wine, events or anything; it’s all about engagement,” he said.

The inaugural Wine Industry IMPACT Conference will gather wine producers, marketers, salespeople and their suppliers together at a one-day conference in Adelaide with a focus on the Direct to Consumer (DTC) sales channel in Australia.

Along with Sims, the conference features a notable lineup of experts including international keynote speaker Sandra Hess. Hess will discuss world’s best practice strategies and techniques to maximise visitation, customer conversion, retention and engagement.