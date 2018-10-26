Winemakers Federation Australia to run more WET (Wine Equalisation Tax) Rebate seminars in Australian wine regions

Getting back to basics with WET

Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) has been inundated in recent months with inquiries from our members on aspects relating to the Wine Equalisation Tax (WET). In response, WFA has negotiated with the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to run a series of WET workshops around the country to directly answer these questions, to ensure the industry can comply with the requirements of the WET measures and obtain the rebate when applicable.

WFA is partnering with the experts in the Australian Tax Office to provide a ‘Back to Basics’ overview of the WET system for winemaking businesses and wine-associated businesses during October to December 2018.

WFA Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said “The WET system is complex and we have heard from many of our members that they would benefit from a refresher on the requirements of WET reporting. The last thing we want to see is our members in trouble with the ATO for non-compliance, or through lack of understanding and therefore not being able to obtain the WET rebate”.

“Many members have asked us if we could run another series of seminars as we did in 2017. In particular, attendees at the 2017 WET Seminars found value in having time for confidential one-on-one time with the ATO. We have structured the 2018 seminars to allow ample time for attendees to have this time with the ATO representatives” Mr Battaglene said.

The seminar is a business essential for all wine related businesses that are impacted by the Wine Equalisation Tax system. “If you are a small winemaking business, accounting firm for wine businesses, or law firm structuring wine businesses to maximise WET Rebate benefits, this seminar will provide you with all the technical information you will need to ensure WET Rebate compliance for you or your client”.

The WET – Back to Basics seminar is free for WFA members. Non-WFA members will be charged an attendance fee. All attendees must register for these seminars and tickets can be purchased through the WFA website.