Wine Victoria welcomes $4.1m state funding

The Victorian state budget was tabled in Parliament by Treasurer, Tim Pallas, outlining the state’s priorities for the next four years.

As part of the 2018/19 budget, $4.1 million was allocated towards the wine industry.

Wine Victoria Chair, Ms Angie Bradbury said the industry was delighted the Victorian Government and Minister for Agriculture and Regional Development, Jaala Pulford, had once again recognised the benefits of investing in the world-class potential of Victorian grape growers and winemakers.

The funding forms part of the Growing Agriculture Exports, Farms and Tourism initiative and aims to help the industry develop new products and markets. The wine specific funding will be allocated towards:

Round three of the Wine Growth Fund

Implementation of actions identified in the Victorian Wine Industry Development Strategy, and

The Tackling Phylloxera Program.

“The programs clearly signify the government’s recognition of the $7.6 billion contribution that our industry makes to Victoria’s bottom line every year,” Bradbury said.

“We look forward to working with the government on implementing these important projects.”

In addition to wine specific funding, the budget also makes allocations for the following programs impacting winemakers and growers: