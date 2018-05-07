Wine tourism funding for Riverland Wine

A range of innovative projects designed to highlight the appeal of Australian wine regions to the international market are set to share in a $7.4 million funding pool, which includes $2.8 million in state government support.

Assistant minister for agriculture and water resources, Anne Ruston, congratulated the 21 successful applicants chosen by Wine Australia to receive grants.

“The winning projects have each demonstrated innovation and creativity in showcasing Australia’s diverse and unique wine tourism experiences,” Ruston said.

“Australia can boast a sensational wine reputation world-wide, but to maintain that status, we need to keep thinking outside the box to keep the attention of our international markets.

The best way we can convince the world of our quality wine and make them ambassadors forever is to immerse them in an unforgettable experience in our regions,” she added.

The Riverland Wine project – Riverland on the Verge – will involve international market research and the development of a virtual reality experience of the Riverland wine tourist offering.

“We believe that technology is the way forward, whether it be on the farm or in the market place and this is a great opportunity to use technology to showcase the beauty of the region and the wines we can produce,” said Chris Byrne, executive chair of Riverland Wine.

“We are confident we can attract more attention to Riverland wine and what it has to offer to the globe,” he said.

Focusing on collaborative activities, in order to be eligible for a grant, applicants were required to secure partners to commit cash to a project that was innovative and sustainable.

The South Australian state government, the University of Adelaide and 57 Films Pty Ltd – who created the Chef Exchange television series – were willing to join Riverland Wine in funding the project.

With a total budget of $545,000, Riverland on the Verge will identify gaps in the current tourist offering in the region and work with local businesses to address them.

It will also develop promotional videos and a virtual reality experience that can be used at international wine fairs and other events to attract wine tourists to the Riverland.

The two year project will commence in May 2018.