Wine Communicators Of Australia present China 360: A rare look at China’s booming wine scene

Australia’s wine industry is aware of the growing opportunity of Chinese wine drinkers enjoying an Aussie wine – more and more of our beloved vinos are heading to the China region than ever before. But would Australians drink wine grown, bottled and branded in China?

The Wine Communicators of Australia is excited to present a rare opportunity to taste the leading red wines from China, including Ao Yun, at an exclusive event, China 360. This special event will showcase these wines alongside similar wines of stature from Australia’s top producers as well as Chinese snacks from Holy Duck.

The night will be filled with invaluable insights directly from experienced leaders on both sides of the equator. Master of Wine Rob Geddes, now based in Shanghai will provide an update into the Chinese wine industry, including regions to watch, up-and-coming varieties, and consumer trends. Alongside Rob, Handpicked Wines’ General Manager Jeffrey Tan will share with guests the “Top 10 Do’s and Don’ts of doing business in China.”

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, 20 November 2018 Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Handpicked Wines Cellar Door 50 Kensington Street Chippendale NSW 2008 Tickets: $45 for WCA Members / $60 for non-members Tickets available here.