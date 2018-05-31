Wine Australia signs Chinese e-commerce MoU with Alibaba

Wine Australia and Chinese multinational e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to better showcase Australian wine on the world’s fastest growing e-commerce platform, Tmall.

The MoU complements Wine Australia’s investment in China’s e-commerce sector as part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package).

Assistant minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Senator Anne Ruston, said this strategic partnership is an important and significant development for the Australian wine sector.

“With the changing face of online retail in China, it’s critical for our wineries to significantly improve their online presence, and to do so in the right way,” she said.

Wine Australia chief executive Andreas Clark said the signing of this MoU recognised the strong engagement of Chinese consumers in online retail and their growing interest in Australian wine.

“Working with Tmall will significantly enhance the ultimate consumer engagement.

“Tmall.com is China’s premier online branded shopping platform and the most visited business-to-consumer (B2C) online retail website in China.

“By partnering with Tmall, we can collaborate on many aspects and activities that further promote genuine Australian wine and do so in a way that supports the integrity of the brands.

“It’s also an opportunity to educate Alibaba staff about the quality and diversity of Australia’s premium wines through education and awareness development,” he said.

The MoU signing took place at this week’s Vinexpo Hong Kong, where Australia is celebrating its ‘Country of Honour’ role with 151 exhibitors showcasing 225 wine brands from more than 51 regions.

Mike Hu, Tmall Fast Moving Consumer Goods CEO and Stuart Barclay, General Manager Marketing, Wine Australia

Australia’s Country of Honour role is one of the major activities supported by the $50m Package that aims to further drive demand for Australian wine and to build premium cues and consumer engagement.

