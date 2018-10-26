Victorian and NSW Small Wine Producers Dominate at Australian Small Winemakers Show

National trophies recognising the skill and excellence of small wine producers have been awarded at the 2018 Australian Small Winemakers Show.

The Australian Small Winemakers Show is the national show for wineries crushing less than 500 tonne a year. In 2018, there was again a strong showing of entries from all states of Australia.

Grampians Estate (Victoria) backed up on their success in 2017 to be awarded the Champion Small Winery of Show for the second consecutive year.

Champion White Wine of Show was awarded to Two Rivers Wines (NSW) for their 2014 Stones Throw Semillon. Chair of Judges, Jim Harre noted “Semillon is one of the heroes of Australian wine and the aged Semillon classes again did not disappoint”.

The Dick De Luca Memorial Trophy for Champion Shiraz was awarded to Windowrie Estate for the 2016 Family Reserve Shiraz. Winemaker Anthony D’Onise in accepting the trophy acknowledged the history behind the award and recognition for one of the pioneering wine producers in the Queensland wine industry.

Home Hill (Tasmania) received the Champion Red Wine of Show for their 2017 Estate Pinot Noir. Jim Harre commented “the 2017 class of Pinot Noir was showing great precision and fruit weight in a group of well balanced wines”.

Champion Sparkling Wine of Show was awarded to Stockman’s Ridge Wines (NSW) for their 2011 Storm Sparkling Chardonnay/Pinot Meunier. “Bottle fermented sparkling wines were a standout class with rewarded wines showing freshness and balance, along with good examples of autolysis”, said Jim Harre.

The 2006 Vintage Fortified Shiraz, Durif, Tinto Cao, Tinta Roriz, Touriga Nacional from Stanton and Killeen Wines (Victoria) was awarded the trophy for Champion Fortified Wine of Show. In acknowledging the award, Natasha Killeen commented on the ‘Chris Killeen’s monumental role in Australian fortified making’, noting the 2006 was Chris’ last vintage.

Hunters Dream Estate (NSW) took out Champion Chardonnay of Show for their 2017 Directors Reserve Chardonnay, with Jim Harre noting the 2017 Chardonnay class had several spectacular wines.

The skill in their craft of the individuals behind the trophy-winning wines was recognised in the travel awards for Champion Viticulturist and Champion Winemaker. Liz Jackson of Two Rivers Wines was crowned Champion Winemaker, whilst Sean Bennett of Home Hill was crowned Champion Viticulturist. Each will receive from the Australian Small Winemakers Show a cash prize for travel to further their knowledge and skill.

The Australian Small Winemakers Show has continued to foster the innovation of small wine producers by expanding the single variety classes in the 2018 show to include classes for Sangiovese, Tempranillo, Barbera, Vermentino and Fiano. “Emerging varieties need recognition and in their quest of exposure for new varieties with the public, I’m sure innovative winemakers will appreciate this show for its role as really the only opportunity for small producers to gain critical feedback on their success or otherwise with new varieties”, Jim Harre said.

Stanthorpe State High School was awarded Champion School Produced Wine for their ‘Banca Ridge’ 2017 Gateway Tempranillo.

The complete list of results from the 2018 Australian Small Winemakers Show is available online.

Photo: Graeme Reilly, ASWS Committee member (left) with Jim Harre, Chairman of Judges, with the ‘Champion Australian Small Winery winner: Grampians Estate’ award. A feature of the presentation dinner is showing committee members accepting the trophy on behalf of interstate winners who are unable to get to the presentation dinner.