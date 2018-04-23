TWE signs contract with Complexica

Complexica Pty Ltd, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence software for optimising sales and marketing activities, announced today that it has signed a contract with Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) for the deployment of its What-if Simulator & Optimiser, powered by Larry the Digital Analyst.

The software will allow Treasury Wine Estates to answer complex ‘what if’ questions related to sales territory mapping, resource distribution, logistical journey plans, call frequency, and service level agreements, as well as optimise for various KPIs and objectives.

Justin Pipito, CFO – ANZ at TWE, said Complexica will modernise the process of conducting customer service related analysis through its capability to answer complex questions and the optimisation of KPIs.

“We have found that answering complex ‘what if’ questions is a challenging and time-consuming endeavour, and we believe Complexica’s What-if Simulator & Optimiser can provide us with a platform for scenario analysis that will improve our decision-making in the future,” he said.

TWE is one of the world’s largest wine companies, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TWE) and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

With over 14,000 hectares of vineyards, 70+ wine brands and over 3,400 global employees, TWE brings together some of the most popular and collected wines from Australia, California, Italy and New Zealand.

Chief scientist of Complexica, Dr Zbigniew Michalewicz, said he the company is pleased to welcome one of the world’s largest wine companies as a customer.

“[we] look forward to working with the team at Treasury Wine Estates to address some of their analytical, ‘what-if’, and optimisation challenges.”

Complexica’s What-if Simulator & Optimiser provides decision support for complex ‘what-if’ questions by analysing large internal and external datasets to generate probabilistic predictions and optimised outcomes. Powered by Larry the digital analyst. Complexica’s What-if Simulator & Optimiser can:

Optimise sales territories across the dimensions of size, roles and geography

Optimise journey plans to maximise selling time and number of calls made

Optimise sales activities to ensure the right staff are assigned to the right activities at the right time

Segment customers by opportunity value rather than historical sales

Model market conditions to develop an optimal response for various scenarios

Model sales & marketing investments to understand their effectiveness and impact

Answer complex what-if questions that involve many variables and “moving parts”

Investigate a variety of assumptions and hypothesis that are difficult to test in the real-world

