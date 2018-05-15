TWE kicks off its fourth annual Global Volunteering Week

Employees from Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) will be out in force in their local communities this week as part of the company’s annual Global Volunteering Week (GVW), running from 14-18 May 2018.

GVW forms a central pillar of TWE’s Corporate Responsibility program, aiming to ensure the company is a positive force within the communities in which it operates.

This is the fourth year that teams from every function and region of the company will take coordinated action, taking volunteering leave to lend a helping hand to charities and not-for-profit organisations with activities such as planting trees, packing food hampers, working with members of the community with disabilities and cooking meals.

“Global Volunteering Week provides a great opportunity for employees in every region and function to come together and undertake valuable work in our local communities,” said Global Public Affairs director, Cecelia Burgman.

“Volunteering is an important part of working at Treasury Wine Estates and the goodwill that it generates has a positive impact on both our partner organisations and our teams.

“From packing food hampers in the US, to assisting people with disabilities on factory packaging lines in Australia, cleaning up litter along the River Thames in the UK and serving meals to underprivileged people in Asia, our employees will be rolling up their sleeves to contribute to important causes and support people in need,” Burgman said.

Since TWE’s Global Volunteering Week started in 2015, TWE has partnered with more than 100 charitable organisations.

Organisations partnering with TWE in 2018 for volunteering activities include:

Australia and New Zealand | Backpacks for SA Kids, Bedford Industries, Birthing Kits Australia, Conservation Volunteers Australia, FareShare, Foodbank NSW, SA & WA, Salvation Army, Sacred Heart Mission, St Kilda Mums, SPCA Blenheim Animal Care

America | Alameda County Food Bank, The Crayon Initiative, Napa Food Bank, Lake Merritt Clean Up

Europe | Forty Hall Community Vineyard, The Vineyard Community Centre

Asia | Bo Charity Foundation, Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore 2