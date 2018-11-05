Tourists to pour into NSW wine regions

NSW winemakers will have tourists knocking down their cellar doors thanks to a $2 million marketing campaign.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the Commonwealth and state governments had both invested $1 million each to back the NSW wine industry.

“Good food and wine is meant to be shared, and that’s exactly what this will do,” Minister Littleproud said.

“New South Wales winemakers are among the world’s best and the world should know about it.

“We’re backing NSW winemakers so they can host more foreign tourists in their top-notch wine regions.

“The NSW Wine Industry Association will put the money into marketing around the world to get the word out.

“Visitors from China and the United States are at the top of our list. We want them to know we’ve thrown the cellar doors open for them.

“It’s not just the wineries that benefit – tourists also visit local attractions and spend money in the surrounding towns boosting regional economies.”

“NSW wine shouldn’t be kept secret – let’s get the word out and the tourists in!”

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Andreas Clark said the NSW application was approved by the Australian Government following assessment by an independent Expert Assessment Panel.

‘The $5 million state grants program is designed to enhance wine tourism experiences and drive collaboration between key sector partners.

‘Wine is a key driver of international visitors to Australia but there’s a relatively untapped opportunity for the wine sector to focus on wine tourism product development. To grow the visitor economy, we need compelling experiences that go beyond the cellar door.

‘By partnering with Destination NSW on a targeted marketing campaign, the NSWWIA is ensuring the ongoing resilience and competitiveness of the NSW wine tourism sector’, he said.

NSWWIA Executive Officer Angus Barnes said, ‘The strategy targets the four largest markets for international visitor to NSW: China (16 per cent), South Korea (15 per cent), the United Kingdom (14 per cent) and the USA (12 per cent) and it is tailored to individual regional preferences within these markets.

‘We’ll be using critical data to understand current drivers and visit trends, so we can reposition NSW wines and regional experiences with a sophisticated and targeted marketing campaign.

‘Our campaign has two primary goals – to attract more international visitors to our wine regions and to grow the visitor economy by driving overnight stays and increased spending’, he said.

The $5 million International Wine Tourism State Grants provide state wine associations with funding for international wine tourism research, planning and implementation activities and is part of the Coalition Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Wine Australia Export Report highlights for the 12 months ending 30 June 2018

· The highest export growth in 15 years: wine exports grew by 20% to $2.76 billion

· Record export volume: 10% growth to 852 million litres, or 95 million 9 litre cases

· The average value of exported wine increased by 9% to $3.24/litre

· Average value of bottled wine increased 19% to $2.2 billion. Volume increased 8% to 376 million litres.