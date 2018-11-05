The 2018 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge

Kaesler Wines has won the 2018 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge, best of show Trophy with its 2016 The Bogan Shiraz and in the 24th edition of this event, has also won the Orora Glass Trophy for the best South Australian entry.

The 2018 Challenge attracted an all time event record of entries with 480 received from 69 regions which ensured the judging panels, headed by Sue Bell, were provided with a diverse range of high quality Shiraz.

The winners were announced on Friday the 2nd of November.

The following Trophies were also awarded in 2018:

• The Labelhouse best Victorian Shiraz: 2016 Taltarni Estate Shiraz

• The Winetitles best Western Australian Shiraz: 2014 Amelia Park Reserve Shiraz

• The Orora Glass best South Australian Shiraz: Kaesler Wines 2016 The Bogan Shiraz

• The Grapeworks Tanium best New South Wales Shiraz: Mortimers Chris Derrez 2015 Shiraz

• The Leocatas Transport best Shiraz over 5 Years Old: Orlando Wines Lawsons Padthaway 2012 Shiraz

• The Keith Lucas Design best Australian Capital Territory Shiraz: McWilliams Wines 2016 Canberra 660 Syrah

• The Grapeworks Tanium best Tasmanian Shiraz: Riversdale Estate 2017 Syrah

The oldest vintage entered was 2002, and the youngest was 2018. A total of 314 medals were awarded including 8 trophies, 31 gold, 88 silver and 195 bronze medals, further highlighting the high quality of entries with over 65% receiving an award. The average recommended retail price of all entries was $45.00.

The 2018 Judging panel consisted of Sue Bell (Chairperson), Mark O’Callahan, Jeni Port, Victor Nash, Jen Pfeiffer, and Darren Rathbone.

Entry criteria requires that all wines entered must be commercially available, labelled, and on sale in at least one retail, cellar door or mail order “outlet”. The wines can be labelled Shiraz / Syrah and no vintage restrictions apply.

The Saint Martin Oak 2018 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge is proudly supported by Labelhouse, Orora Glass, Grapeworks Tanium, Winetitles, Keith Lucas Design, and Mitchelton Wines.

Photo: Kaesler Wines Chief Winemaker, Reid Bosward (Left) and Senior Winemaker Steve Dew with the 2018 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge Trophy for best Shiraz of Show.