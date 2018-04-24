Tas wine sector worth more than $115M annually

A new report has found the Tasmanian wine sector conservatively contributes more than $115M annually to the Tasmanian economy, placing it in the state’s top ten sectors.

Commissioned by Wine Tasmania, respected University of Queensland’s Economics Professor John Mangan analysed the wine sector’s contribution across agriculture (vineyards), manufacturing (wineries) and tourism (cellar doors and wine tourism expenditure by inbound visitors).

As the wine sector encompasses these three key areas, its exact value has been difficult to estimate in the past and often the understated farmgate (vineyard) value only has been used to reference the sector’s contribution to the local economy.

Wine Tasmania Chief Executive, Sheralee Davies, welcomed the report’s finding, which she said more accurately captures the sector’s significant and growing contribution to the island’s economy.

“Most of the wine sector’s value is derived post the farmgate, and this report provides unprecedented insight into the substantial overall value of the Tasmanian wine sector to the state.

“It’s an exciting time of growth in the sector’s relative youth, as we continue to attract global interest in our wines and ever-increasing visitation to our cellar doors,” Davies said.

Key findings: