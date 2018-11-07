Stella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay 2017 wins Wine of Show at Margaret River Wine Show

The Stella Bella team celebrated last night after taking home five Trophies from the 2018 Langton’s Margaret River Wine Show, including Most Successful Exhibitor and Langton’s Trophy for Wine of Show.

112 exhibitors and 723 entries joined the 17th Margaret River Wine Show, with judging at Ramada Resort Dunsborough and the Wine Show Gala Dinner at Leeuwin Estate.

Naming Rights Partner, Langton’s Head of Sales Alex Jenkins said “Langton’s is again proud to be the Major sponsor of the 2018 Margaret River Wine Show. The Margaret River Wine Association is doing a tremendous job shining a light on this unique and important Australian wine region. Though our support we hope to help recognise and reward the many men and women who work tirelessly in the pursuit of excellence. We congratulate not only all the winners of the awards, but the community as a whole, who’s constant drive for excellence as a region deserves to be recognised”

Third-time Chair of Judges, Corrina Wright from Oliver’s Taranga said “Again, Margaret River showed that it is a quadruple-threat region, with Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon leading the charge, Semillon/Sauvignon blends & Rose fast picking up speed.”

Corrina led the team of 21 judges and associate judges who awarded 368 medals, 54 Gold, 83 Silver and 231 Bronze, in addition to following major trophies and awards:

Langton’s Trophy for Wine of Show

Stella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay 2017

Seguin Moreau Trophy for Red Wine of Show

Nocturne Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Labelmakers Group Trophy for White Wine of Show

Stella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay 2017

Vinline Mobile Bottling Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor

Stella Bella

Langton’s Trophy for Wine of Provenance

Xanadu Stevens Road Chardonnay 2009, 2012, 2017

Singapore Airlines International Judge’s Trophy

Xanadu Stevens Road Chardonnay 2017

SWAT Winery Equipment Specialists Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon

Xanadu Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Capel Storage & Transport Trophy for Best Chardonnay

Stella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay 2017

Tonnellerie de Mercurey Trophy for Best Single Vineyard Red

Nocturne Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Portavin Trophy for Best Single Vineyard White

Xanadu Stevens Road Chardonnay 2017

Cospak / Saverglass Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

Stella Bella Cabernet Merlot 2017

VA Filtration / Memstar Trophy for Best Sauvignon Blanc

Deep Woods Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2018

BFL Trophy for Best Blend of Sauvignon Blanc & Semillon

Watershed Premium Wines The Farm Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Nadalie Trophy for Best Oaked White other than Chardonnay

Higher Plane Fume Blanc 2018

CHEP Trophy for Best Shiraz

Juniper Crossing Shiraz 2017

Chr. Hansen Trophy for Best Rosé

Coward & Black Lady Margo Rosé 2018

Laffort Trophy for Best Other Blend or Varietal

Marq Malbec 2017

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Dr Tom Cullity (posthumously)

John Brocksopp

Bob Cartwright

Clairault | Streicker Viticultural Excellence Award

Steve Martin, Stella Bella

Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association Wine Tourism Excellence Award Winner

Emily Bromell, Howard Park Wines

MRWA Chair, Barry House presented three Lifetime Achievement Awards, Clairault | Streiker presented the Viticulture Excellence Award and Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) presented the inaugural Wine Tourism Excellence Award.

Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland said “It is great to see all facets of the wine industry acknowledged at our Gala night and the Wine Tourism Excellence Award was a great new addition to the celebrations last night.”

Wine Show Chairman Cliff Royle said, “Corrina Wright did a great job sharing her insights and leading the strong group of judges from around Australia, as well as Eddie McDougall, international judge from Hong Kong, and Madeline Stenwreth MW from Sweden. As Corrina’s last year as Chair of Judges, we look forward to welcoming Dave Brooks in 2019.”

TV personality behind the Discovery Channel and Netflix series, ‘The Flying Winemaker’, Eddie McDougall joined as this year’s International Judge, supported by Singapore Airlines, to provide an important international perspective to Margaret River’s regional wine show.

Eddie said “There is not a shadow of a doubt that the Margaret River Wine Show is an incredible forum for highlighting some of Australia’s most noble wine interpretations. Witnessing first-hand the region’s capability to produce global benchmarks for Chardonnay and Cabernet blends is a testament I am excited to share amongst the international wine community.”

Langton’s 2018 Margaret River Wine Show Judges were:

Corina Wright, Chair of Judges – Oliver’s Taranga

Eddie McDougall, International Judge – The Flying Winemaker

Glenn Barry – Tonic Wines

Dave Brooks – Wine Marketing Labs

Melanie Chester – Sutton Grange Estate

Sandrine Gimon Winemaker – Wine Rage Consulting

Alex Hudak – Pure Wine Co

Robert Mann Winemaker – Corymbia

Kate Morgan Winemaker – Ipso Facto Wines & Byron & Harold Est

Sarah Pidgeon – Wynns Coonawarra Estate

Ben Portet Senior Winemaker – Dominique Portet

Simon Steele Chief Winemaker – Medhurst Wines

Adam Wadewitz – Shaw + Smith

