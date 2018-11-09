Philip Lehmann appointed Chief Winemaker for Eden Hall & Stage Door Wine Co.

Boutique Eden Valley wine brands Eden Hall and Stage Door Wine Co have appointed Philip Lehmann as chief winemaker.

Owners, David and Mardi Hall say Philip is a ‘natural fit’ for them as Eden Hall and Stage Door Wine Co move to the next level.

Fruit for Eden Hall and Stage Door Wine Co is grown in the family’s 33ha Boehms Springs Rd Eden Valley vineyard, where a portion from prime sites within the property have been retained for their boutique brands, and until now have been made by contract winemakers, Christa Deans and Kym Teusner to create the wines which underpinned the quality of Eden Hall and Stage Door Co. “Both did wonderful service and for this we thank them,” said David Hall, “But now we are coming of age and Phil’s appointment constitutes an important transition for us.”

It is very much a family business. General Manager, Graeme Thredgold (Mardi Hall’s brother) has over 25 years extensive sales and marketing experience in the wine industry and oversees the whole operation.

The company continues to push to improve in all areas of business from fruit production, winemaking and distribution. The vineyard is currently rated in the top tier of Barossa Vineyards under the sustainability (SAW) program and is run by 4th generation Barossa vigneron Dan Falkenberg, Barons of Barossa 2018 Barossa Viticulurist of the Year.

Phil brings an impeccable family wine pedigree backed by wide experience in the industry, having worked vintages in the Napa, South Africa and Burgundy, and periods working for Yalumba, Peter Lehmann, Teusner and WD Wines where he was inter alia responsible for Vickery Rieslings, Parker Coonawarra, St John’s Road and Hesketh. In 2017 Philip was a finalist in the Gourmet Traveller Winemaker of the Year award.

Sarah and Philip have a property in Eden Valley and make fine wine from their vineyards under their small family label, Max & Me, and they will continue to do so.

“Phil’s inclusion in the small Hall team is a key appointment and complements our vision to continue to build a sustainable family run operation which will settle for nothing less than excellence”