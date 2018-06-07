Pernod Ricard Responsib’ALL Day

Pernod Ricard’s 8th Responsib’ALL day will see 18,500 employees worldwide engage in over 100 local community projects to show their commitment and contribution to society.

In South Australia, more than 400 Pernod Ricard employees will undertake a range of activities across the state alongside charity partner Conservation Volunteers Australia.

At Torrens Island Quarantine Station, more than 110 team members will work together to collect and catalogue marine debris from surrounding beaches, restore buildings and construct fencing to protect the historical site.

North west of Adelaide at Middle Beach and Port Gawler, 100 team members will collect, sort and catalogue marine debris and take part in planting for revegetation.

Together, these teams will help revegetate this unique part of the world, to increase biodiversity and provide habitat for local ecological communities.

In the Barossa Valley, 200 team members will be planting up to 4000 new plants in the Barossa Bushgardens and at Jacobs Creek.

Teams will be planting regional flora that aims to conserve, promote and supply the Barossa Valley’s unique local native plants.

Helen Strachan, legal and corporate affairs director, Pernod Ricard Winemakers said: “Responsib’ALL Day is our global initiative where all our teams have the opportunity to come together on the same day to support the environment and the communities in which we operate.

“This year we are proud to partner with Conservation Volunteers Australia on projects across the country in South Australia, New South Wales, Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland, including the restoration of Torrens Island Quarantine Station, native plantings in the Barossa Valley and marine collection at Port Gawler and Middle Beach.”

Pernod Ricard participates in projects to support the local environment and community in Australia and activity includes: