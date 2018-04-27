NWGIC seeks Independent Board Members

There’s still time for grapegrowers, winemakers and other industry stakeholders to register their interest to be an Independent Board Member of the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre (NWGIC).

The Centre is an alliance between Charles Sturt University (CSU), the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the NSW Wine Industry Association.

NWGIC Director, Professor Leigh Schmidtke said the Centre is looking for people from a diverse range of industry perspectives to provide advice and help shape the direction of wine and viticulture research.

“The Independent Industry Board Members will play an important role in helping the National Wine and Grape Industry Centre to identify and develop research opportunities to meet the needs of industry.

“We want to achieve a balance in representation and want to hear from people from small, medium and corporate enterprises working across the diverse grape and wine production areas.”

Expressions of interest for a five-year term as an NWGIC Independent Board Member need to be lodged by Thursday 17 May and more information is available here http://www.csu.edu.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0004/3000784/NWGIC_EOI_Board_DVC-RDI.pdf

Source, Winetitles