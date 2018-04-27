MVW forum to ponder the positive

With wine exports the best in a decade, grape prices rising and vineyard values improving, Murray Valley Winegrowers annual Information Forum will be the most positive in more than a decade.

This year’s event on May 10 is expected to be attended by around 100 winegrape growers and associated industry representatives.

It will be held just weeks’ after the end of the 2018 vintage to give growers ample time to consider their vineyard and business options before pruning and maintenance become the main focus over the winter months.

The final results of the 2018 vintage, such as average prices and total production, are yet to be calculated, however it’s clear that average prices will be up, particularly in relation to the mainstream red varieties, while production will be down on last year’s result.

Yields in most parts of Australia were lower this year.

“Getting information on what’s happening in the world of wine is the reason why growers need to attend the Information Forum,” MVW executive officer Mike Stone said.

MVW will present the morning program on May 10 while the Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) will take over in the afternoon.

MVW topics include wine export performance and outlook, increasing vineyard values and the China factor, meeting water demands and the influences behind inland grape prices.

AWRI speakers in the afternoon will tackle climate change issues, disease-resistant vines and the control of sap-sucking insects.

An interactive discussion will follow presentations, giving growers the opportunity to comment and to ask questions of the experts.

The day starts at 8.20 for registrations and will draw to a close at 4pm.

The venue is The Black Stump, inside Mildura Settlers, 110 Eighth Street Mildura.

The full program can be found at: http://www.mvwi.com.au/common/programs/EventItem.asp?type=3&id=1020