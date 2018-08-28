Melbourne set to host launch party for disruptive wine app

Ootra is inviting Melbourne’s best wine connoisseurs to a launch event on September 3 for the new app that is already holding fast to its promise to disrupt the wine industry.

Ootra allows wine producers to sell directly to bars, restaurants and wine merchants, and has already landed customers including Melbourne’s MoVida, 2KW in Adelaide and State Buildings in Perth.

Ootra’s launch event will be held at BarTini in the Melbourne CBD from 6pm on Monday 3 September and will provide wine traders with the opportunity to meet some of the winemakers involved, taste the wines and learn more about the app.

“The benefit of ootra for restaurants and retailers is simple – they can streamline their ordering process, save time, discover great wines and connect directly with the winemakers in their own time,” said ootra founder Richard van Ruth.

“In an age where the public are increasingly demanding, and expecting, their favourite bar or wine shop to stock new, boutique, well-crafted wines, ootra is making life far easier for wine trade.

“For example, if a customer has a question about a wine, ootra allows the retailer to connect directly with the winemaker and provide a level of customer service that will bring those customers back to their bar or shop again and again.”

Producers attending the launch event include Turon Wines, Noisy Ritual, Barossa Boy, Kimbolton Wines, Lady & The Hawk, Dabblebrook and Corduroy Wines.

“The launch event will be a casual, relaxed tasting with fantastic wines from producers from around Australia, coupled with good tunes, tasty snacks and a few ales and spirits thrown in for good measure,” van Ruth said.

Wine traders interested in attending the ootra launch event can register their interest here. For more information on ootra, visit ootra.com.au.