McWilliam’s Wines Group appoints new CEO

McWilliam’s Wine Group has announced that current CEO Jeff McWilliam will be stepping aside from the top job effective 23 July 2018.

Jeff took up the position of CEO under recommendation from the McWilliam’s Wines Group Board of Directors in 2015.

This was designed as an interim solution for the company and Jeff has been incremental in handling the transitional phase of the company with great success.

Commenting on his time as CEO Jeff McWilliam said he is proud to be at the helm of the family business during what has been a challenging and rewarding stage of his career.

“For the last three years I have seen great change and development of this company and it has been such a coup to work with a passionate group of employees dedicated to maintaining McWilliam’s Wines Group as one of the major wine families in Australia,” he said.

After an extensive search across many industries the group is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Pitt as the new CEO of McWilliam’s Wines Group as of 23 July 2018.

The McWilliam’s Wines Group Board of Directors wanted to find a candidate who has been involved in industries with a synergy to wine and who could understand the agricultural element of its business as well as possessing expertise from both a commercial and operational standpoint.

Chairman of the Board, Jim Brayne, said Pitt has the credentials McWilliam’s Wines Group was looking for to lead the business into a new chapter.

“I look forward to supporting David from the Board and seeing where he can take McWilliam’s over the coming years,” he added.

Pitt comes from an established hospitality background with his family owning a number of hotels and pubs in Queensland and Northern Territory.

He started his career in the liquor industry in sales at Lion during a time that they established Fine Wine Partners.

He has had a varied and successful career within some of FMCG’s biggest multinational corporations including Campbells, Arnott’s and Red Bull.

Most recently, Pitt has held both the sales director and general manager roles for Parmalat Australia, one of the country’s largest dairy organisations.

“I’m extremely pleased to be joining such an iconic Australian family owned organisation in the McWilliams Wines Group,” Pitt said.

“I have a long and proud history in the liquor industry and to be returning at the helm of such an icon is a challenge I’m excited to be taking on,”

Jeff McWilliam will remain a member of the McWilliam’s Wines Group Board of Directors and will continue to be involved with external industry bodies that require representation from the family.