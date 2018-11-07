Max Allen Awarded 2018 Wine Communicator of the Year

Wine Communicators Australia (WCA) has announced the ten winners of its annual Wine Communicator Awards. Awards included Best Wine Publication, Best New Wine Writer and the Wine Communicator of the Year.

This year, the Wine Communicator of the Year was awarded to wine writer Max Allen. Allen is a wine and drinks columnist for the Australian Financial Review, who has always been ahead of his time as a drinks communicator and who has often provided a fresh and fearless take on the Australian wine industry.

The Wine Communicator of the Year is selected by the Board of Wine Communicators of Australia from the category winners, who this year are:

• Best Wine Public Relations Campaign (individual or team), sponsored by Vigneto Consulting pty ltd: Taylors Wines

• Best Wine Publication (consumer), sponsored by Pernod Ricard Winemakers: Gourmet Traveller WINE

• Best Wine Publication (technical & trade), sponsored by Pernod Ricard Winemakers: Wine Australia RD&E News

• Best Wine Book (consumer, technical & trade), sponsored by Calabria Family WInes: Hunter Wine – a history (Julie McIntyre & John Germov)

• Best Wine Website or App, sponsored by Purple Giraffe Marketing: eBev

• Best Digital Wine Communicator, sponsored by Liquid Ideas: Dan Sims (REVEL Global)

• Best Published Feature Articles or Wine Column, sponsored by Treasury Wine Estates: Max Allen

• Best Wine Educator, sponsored by The University of Adelaide: Kerry Wilkinson

• Best New Wine Writer, sponsored by Gourmet Traveller WINE: Kristy Petrides – The Greek Sparkling You Need to Know About

“The events that unfolded at last night’s WCA Wine Communicator of the Year Awards ceremony were phenomenal. I’d like to send my greatest congratulations to all the respective nominees and winners of the night, all of whom act to spread the word both nationally and globally of the Australian wine industry.” said WCA Chair Angus Barnes.

“The awards presented on the night have specifically been created to acknowledge outstanding wine communication in all its forms. They recognise and reward individuals who lead by example and demonstrate a high level of respect for the wine industry and its ever-growing consumers.”

Fourteen experienced and admired wine industry professionals were amongst this year’s judging panel including Gill Gordon-Smith, Judy Sarris and Masters of Wine Alison Elserman-Cterteko and Philip Reedman.