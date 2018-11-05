Langton’s Clare Valley Wine Show: winners announced

A panel of judges discovered and celebrated the Clare Valley’s best wines last week at the 2018 Langton’s Clare Valley Wine Show.

International judge Chuck Hayward said there could be no doubt that the Clare Valley was the source of some of the best Riesling made anywhere in the world and that the Cabernets and Shiraz were also exceptional.

“Wine shows such as this are important for our industry and uphold rigorous standards,” he said.

A good spread of medal and trophy winners were awarded this year between small, medium and large producers with the 2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling winning Best Wine of Show and Best Riesling of Show.

Chair of judges Ian Riggs confirmed the region’s affinity with Riesling and its sheer excellence of producing the noble variety, with a total of 18 gold medals being awarded for Riesling, both young and aged.

Record numbers of entries and medals in 2018 reflect the growing momentum of the Clare Valley wine region, according to Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association Chair, Stuart McNab.

“In the past 5 years we have had a 25%increase in the number of entries and a 20% increase in the number of medals, showing that as a wine region we are really punching above our weight,” Stuart said.

Details of the wine show trophies are as follows:

Cellar Door of the Year

Sevenhill Cellars

Chair of Judges Award

2018 Mr Mick Rosé

Best Dry White other than Riesling

2017 Jim Barry Wines Reserve Assyrtiko

Best Sweet Wine of Show

2018 Petaluma Cane Cut Riesling

Best Rose of Show

2018 Jim Barry Wines Annabelle’s Rose

Best Fortified Wine of Show

2018 Mad Bastard Sweet Fortified

Best Exhibition Section Dry Riesling, 2017 Vintage

2017 Naked Run Wines Place in Time Sevenhill Riesling

Best Exhibition Section Dry Riesling, 2016 Vintage and older

2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling

Best Vintage Section Shiraz

2017 Taylors Wines Reserve Parcel Shiraz

Best Vintage Section Cabernet Sauvignon

2017 Artwine The Good Life

Best Vintage Section Dry Red Blends and other varieties

2017 Kilikanoon Wines Mr Hyde The Full Monte Montepulciano

Best Dry Red from Exhibition Sections

2015 Kilikanoon Wines Tregea Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Current Vintage Riesling – Mick Knappstein Trophy

2018 Jim Barry Wines the Lodge Hill Riesling

Best Vintage Section Dry Red – Carl Sobels Trophy

2017 Kilikanoon Wines Mr Hyde The Full Monte Montepulciano

Best Riesling of Show

2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling

Best Small Producer

Naked Run Wines

Best Single Vineyard Wine

2018 Petaluma Cane Cut Riesling

Viticulturist Trophy

Mike Harms

Best Exhibitor of Show

Jim Barry Wines

Wine of Provenance – Br John May Trophy

Annie’s Lane Copper Trail Shiraz, 2016, 2008, 2002

Best Wine of Show – Jim Barry Trophy

2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling