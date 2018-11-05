Langton’s Clare Valley Wine Show: winners announced

A panel of judges discovered and celebrated the Clare Valley’s best wines last week at the 2018 Langton’s Clare Valley Wine Show.
International judge Chuck Hayward said there could be no doubt that the Clare Valley was the source of some of the best Riesling made anywhere in the world and that the Cabernets and Shiraz were also exceptional.
“Wine shows such as this are important for our industry and uphold rigorous standards,” he said.
A good spread of medal and trophy winners were awarded this year between small, medium and large producers with the 2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling winning Best Wine of Show and Best Riesling of Show.
Chair of judges Ian Riggs confirmed the region’s affinity with Riesling and its sheer excellence of producing the noble variety, with a total of 18 gold medals being awarded for Riesling, both young and aged.
Record numbers of entries and medals in 2018 reflect the growing momentum of the Clare Valley wine region, according to Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association Chair, Stuart McNab.
“In the past 5 years we have had a 25%increase in the number of entries and a 20% increase in the number of medals, showing that as a wine region we are really punching above our weight,” Stuart said.
Details of the wine show trophies are as follows:
Cellar Door of the Year
Sevenhill Cellars
Chair of Judges Award
2018 Mr Mick Rosé
Best Dry White other than Riesling
2017 Jim Barry Wines Reserve Assyrtiko
Best Sweet Wine of Show
2018 Petaluma Cane Cut Riesling
Best Rose of Show
2018 Jim Barry Wines Annabelle’s Rose
Best Fortified Wine of Show
2018 Mad Bastard Sweet Fortified
Best Exhibition Section Dry Riesling, 2017 Vintage
2017 Naked Run Wines Place in Time Sevenhill Riesling
Best Exhibition Section Dry Riesling, 2016 Vintage and older
2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling
Best Vintage Section Shiraz
2017 Taylors Wines Reserve Parcel Shiraz
Best Vintage Section Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Artwine The Good Life
Best Vintage Section Dry Red Blends and other varieties
2017 Kilikanoon Wines Mr Hyde The Full Monte Montepulciano
Best Dry Red from Exhibition Sections
2015 Kilikanoon Wines Tregea Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Best Current Vintage Riesling – Mick Knappstein Trophy
2018 Jim Barry Wines the Lodge Hill Riesling
Best Vintage Section Dry Red – Carl Sobels Trophy
2017 Kilikanoon Wines Mr Hyde The Full Monte Montepulciano
Best Riesling of Show
2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling
Best Small Producer
Naked Run Wines
Best Single Vineyard Wine
2018 Petaluma Cane Cut Riesling
Viticulturist Trophy
Mike Harms
Best Exhibitor of Show
Jim Barry Wines
Wine of Provenance – Br John May Trophy
Annie’s Lane Copper Trail Shiraz, 2016, 2008, 2002
Best Wine of Show – Jim Barry Trophy
2011 Woodvale Vintners Skilly Riesling