Kyeema air disaster 80th Anniverary: honouring the contributions of Gramp, Hardy, and Hill-Smith to the wine world

A private lunch has been hosted at St Hugo to commemorate the Kyeema Air Disaster.

On Thursday October 25th, 80 years ago, the crash of the Kyeema plane took the lives of 4 crew members and 14 passengers, including wine industry leaders Hugo Gramp, Tom Hardy and Sidney Hill-Smith as they travelled en-route to Canberra via Melbourne to lobby the Federal Government on matters relating to wine excise in 1938.

Descendants and close family of all three industry luminaries attended today’s lunch including Colin Gramp, son of Hugo Gramp and his family; Sir James Hardy OBE, son of Tom Hardy; Bill Hardy, great grandson of Tom Hardy; and Sam Hill-Smith, nephew of Sidney Hill-Smith.

According to Mr Sam Hill-Smith, “It’s important to acknowledge all those that went before us, who laid the foundations for the success of Australian wine today.”

Mr Colin Gramp said, “I am delighted to welcome members of the Hardy and Hill-Smith family to join the Gramp family on this important occasion. This is the first Kyeema anniversary event that I can recall where all three families have been represented. I believe my father Hugo would have approved.”

Travelling from interstate to attend, Sir James Hardy responded, “I am thankful to Colin Gramp and St Hugo for giving us this opportunity to come together and share a glass of good wine in remembrance of our fathers and shared history. The three families have always respected each other.”

Photography by Jessica West.

Photograped: Sam Hill-Smith (nephew of Sidney Hill-Smith), Peter Gramp (grandson of Hugo Gramp), Colin (son of Hugo Gramp), Sir James Hardy (son of Tom Hardy), Bill Hardy (great nephew of Tom Hardy).