It’s not #sauvblanc day without #nzwine

New Zealand Winegrowers is ready to celebrate what is shaping up to be the most successful International Sauvignon Blanc day yet, with an online digital campaign reaching over 50 million impressions via the hashtags #nzwine and #sauvblanc.

“This is on track to be the biggest social media campaign NZ Wine has ever been involved in and it is fitting that it is around Sauvignon Blanc Day – New Zealand’s most exported wine varietal,” said Chris Yorke, Global Marketing Director at New Zealand Winegrowers.

People around the world are getting ready to raise a glass of chilled New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to celebrate New Zealand’s flagship variety today, with festivities planned in key markets across Australia, Asia, Canada, the UK and USA.

Events include a category wide promotion and in-store tastings with David Jones in Sydney and Melbourne, consumer tastings in London, Hong Kong and San Francisco, and a blogger lunch taking place in New York.

Canada has taken over the month of May with #nzwine and will be hosting Sauvignon Blanc promotions in over 300 stores across Ontario and British Columbia.

Throughout New Zealand’s wine regions there are celebrations taking place, including retail specials, cellar door promotions, tasting events and dinners.

It’s not too late to be involved.

Follow the activity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtags #sauvblanc and #nzwine and make sure to share your Sauvignon Blanc experiences.