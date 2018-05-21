Investing $2 million into SA wine tourism

South Australian wine producers are tipped to see a surge in demand for their wine, with a new $2 million marketing campaign aimed at increasing the number of international visitors to the state’s wine regions.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Anne Ruston, SA Minister for Primary Industries, Tim Whetstone and SA Minister for Trade and Tourism, David Ridgway, announced that each government has committed $1 million in funding to support the new promotional campaign.

“Wine production is one of South Australia’s major agricultural industries, backed by our excellent global reputation for making a variety of superior wines,” Minister Ruston said.

“The campaign will target our top wine markets—China, the United States and the United Kingdom—which are worth a combined $1.85 billion to Australia.

“When you think of South Australia, you think of wine,” she added.

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) will receive grant funding under the International Wine Tourism State Grants program to highlight local wine experiences to overseas markets.

SAWIA chief executive, Brian Smedley said this grant is an incredible opportunity for the South Australian wine industry to grow our international tourism capability in markets that are of high importance to our State.

“With South Australia’s strong reputation for quality wine and easily accessible wine regions from Adelaide, we know that wine is a key activity for international tourists.

“This grant invests in the future, supporting a project to increase the numbers visiting South Australian wine regions and their spend while in region, including experiencing exceptional wine-related activity,” Smedley said.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said the South Australian application was the first state-based proposal approved by the Australian Government following assessment by an independent Expert Assessment Panel, with other state strategies expected to be finalised in the coming months.

“This sophisticated and targeted digital marketing campaign is an important development for all wine regions in South Australia,” Clark said.

Minister Whetstone said the new campaign will spread word of the quality of South Australia’s wine industry.

“Our $1 million contribution to marketing our wine regions demonstrates our strong commitment to supporting growers to reach their full economic potential, and strengthening the reputation of Australian wines internationally.”

Minister Ridgeway added that 10,000 more tourists to SA’s wine regions will also benefit hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

“Our message to the world is that South Australia is open for business and our cellar door is always open.”

The $5 million International Wine Tourism State Grants provide state wine associations with funding for international wine tourism research, planning and implementation activities.

The Australian Government is supporting Australia’s wine industry through the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Fast facts