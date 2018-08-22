Great Australian Shiraz Challenge open for entries

The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge has become one of Australia’s longest running and most pre-eminent and prestigious single class wine competitions and in 2018 celebrates the 24th edition.

It is one of the few independent wine shows demonstrating growth in entry numbers; this is achieved through the professional and well recognised pre-event marketing campaign and online call for entries package, restructured judging process based on climatic points of difference and the overarching possibility of winning the ultimate Australian Shiraz trophy.

The Challenge, Chaired by Tahbilk Group CEO, Alister Purbrick, is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark winemaking and regional points of differences and assist with reinforcing the reputation of the variety as a National and International wine icon.

Great Australian Shiraz Challenge director, Julian McLean, said nationally, there are considerably more Shiraz plantings than any other red varietal.

“The challenge for Australian winemakers is to effectively promote this iconic variety.

“The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge plays an important role by raising industry, press and consumer awareness both nationally and internationally,” he said.

Entries close Friday 14 September and judging takes place from Monday 8th to Wednesday 10th October.

Medal winning wines will be posted online at www.shirazchallenge.com.au and on Facebook on Friday November 2.

2018 Trophy Schedule:

Best Shiraz of Show

Best of State Trophies

Best Shiraz Over 5 Years Old Trophy

Labelhouse exclusive medallion printing offer to winning winemakers*

*conditions apply

Winemakers who wish to enter the challenge can do so at https://www.shirazchallenge.com.au/registrations/.