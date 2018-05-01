Fine Wines of NZ named for 2018

After an extensive tasting process, 67 wines have been named in the Fines Wines of New Zealand for 2018 – an annual list of the country’s most prestigious wines.

Pinot Noirs have stood out this year with 18 making the cut from the North Canterbury, Central Otago, Marlborough, Martinborough and Nelson regions.

Sauvignon Blancs followed with all 11 from Marlborough this year, while there were ten wines selected each in the Chardonnay and Aromatics categories.

Bordeaux Blends, Sparkling, Sweet wines and Syrah also featured.

The programme is led by seven of New Zealand’s leading wine experts including Masters of Wine Alastair Maling, Michael Brajkovich, Sam Harrop, Simon Nash and Steve Smith along with Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas who compiled the list based on stringent criteria including provenance and excellence in winemaking over several releases.

Fellow Master of Wine Emma Jenkins has also joined the programme this year and has provided expertise on the Sauvignon Blanc varietal in particular.

Master of Wine and Fine Wines of New Zealand Chair Alastair Maling said it’s been exciting to see the programme evolve since its inception in 2016.

“This year we took the conscious step of allowing wineries to submit their wines that they felt met the Fine Wines of New Zealand criteria and have them assessed alongside last year’s wines and others put forward by our panel.

“We had a fantastic response and I’m confident that the process that we went through the 2018 list celebrates the best of the very best,” Maling said.

Air New Zealand has been a patron of the Fine Wines of New Zealand since it began and provides marketing support for both the programme and the wineries themselves.

The airline showcases many of the wines on board its aircraft and at events both offshore and in New Zealand, including the recent dinner with President Obama in Auckland.

The airline also works with the wineries to help drive export opportunities should they want this support.

For more information on the Fine Wines of New Zealand, visit the website here.

The Fine Wines of New Zealand for 2018 are:

Aromatics

Dry River Pinot Gris 2017 (Martinborough)

Felton Road Block 1 Riesling 2017 (Central Otago)

Felton Road Dry Riesling 2017 (Central Otago)

Framingham F series Riesling Kabinett 2017 (Marlborough)

Greystone Pinot Gris 2017 (North Canterbury)

Johanneshof Cellars Gewürztraminer 2016 (Marlborough)

Misha’s Vineyard “Limelight” Riesling 2015 (Central Otago)

Pegasus Bay Bel Canto Riesling 2015 (North Canterbury)

Prophet’s Rock Pinot Gris 2016 (Central Otago)

Te Whare Ra Toru SV5182 2017 (Marlborough)

Bordeaux Blends

Esk Valley The Terraces 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Church Road Tom 2015 (Hawke’s Bay)

Stonyridge Vineyard Larose 2016 (Waiheke Island)

Te Mata Estate Coleraine 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Trinity Hill Gimblett Gravels ‘The Gimblett’ 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Villa Maria Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Chardonnay

Bell Hill Chardonnay 2014 (North Canterbury)

Clearview Estate Reserve Chardonnay 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Dog Point Chardonnay 2015 (Marlborough)

Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2016 (Central Otago)

Kumeu River Hunting Hill Chardonnay 2016 (Auckland)

Kumeu River Mate’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2016 (Auckland)

Neudorf Moutere Chardonnay 2016 (Nelson)

Sacred Hill Riflemans Chardonnay 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Vidal Legacy Chardonnay 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Villa Maria Keltern Vineyard Chardonnay 2017 (Hawke’s Bay)

Pinot Noir

Akarua Pinot Noir 2016 (Central Otago)

Ata Rangi Pinot Noir 2015 (Martinborough)

Auntsfield Single Vineyard Pinot Noir 2016 (Marlborough)

Bell Hill Pinot Noir 2014 (North Canterbury)

Burn Cottage Pinot Noir 2016 (Central Otago)

Craggy Range Aroha 2016 (Martinborough)

Doctors Flat Pinot Noir 2015 (Central Otago)

Dry River Pinot Noir 2015 (Martinborough)

Escarpment Kupe Pinot Noir 2015 (Martinborough)

Felton Road Block 3 Pinot Noir 2015 (Central Otago)

Greystone Pinot Noir 2015 (North Canterbury)

Kusuda Pinot Noir 2015 (Martinborough)

Lowburn Ferry Home Block Pinot Noir 2015 (Central Otago)

Martinborough Vineyard Home Block Pinot Noir 2015 (Martinborough)

Neudorf Moutere Pinot Noir 2015 (Nelson)

Peregrine Wines Pinot Noir 2015 (Central Otago)

Rippon “Tinker’s Field” Pinot Noir 2014 (Central Otago)

Valli Gibbston Pinot Noir 2016 (Central Otago)

Sauvignon Blanc

Astrolabe Province Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Auntsfield Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Brancott Estate Letter Series B Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Cloudy Bay Te Koko Sauvignon Blanc 2015 (Marlborough)

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Saint Clair Reserve Wairau Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Tohu Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2017(Marlborough)

Villa Maria Single Vineyard Southern Clays Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (Marlborough)

Sparkling

Deutz Blanc de Blanc Vintage 2015 (Marlborough)

Nautilus Cuvee Marlborough Brut NV (Marlborough)

No. 1 Reserve Marlborough Methode Traditionelle NV (Marlborough)

Quartz Reef Methode Traditionnelle Vintage 2013 (Central Otago)

Sweet Wines

Giesen The Brothers Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc 2015 (Marlborough)

Forrest Wines Botrytised Riesling 2017 (Marlborough)

Framingham Wines Noble Riesling 2017 (Marlborough)

Villa Maria Reserve Noble Botrytis Riesling 2016 (Marlborough)

Syrah

Bilancia La Collina Syrah 2015 (Hawke’s Bay)

Craggy Range Le Sol 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Te Mata Estate Bullnose Syrah 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

Trinity Hill Homage Syrah 2016 (Hawke’s Bay)

