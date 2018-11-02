Exciting additions to 2019 Pinot Celebration Australia line up

Anticipation is building for Pinot Celebration Australia 2019, with the Mornington Peninsula Vignerons Association announcing a new international speaker and an award-winning sommelier line up.

Wine writer Christina Pickard joins the program at Pinot Celebration Australia, which takes place from 8-9 February 2019 at the new RACV Cape Schanck Resort on the Mornington Peninsula. Christina is a professional wine writer, educator and presenter. In her current role as Contributing Editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine in the U.S., Christina tastes and reviews around 1500 Australian and New Zealand wines each year.

Five of the country’s most exciting sommeliers will select Australian pinots to be tasted at the Celebration:

– Leanne Altmann – Beverage Director, Andrew McConnell Restaurants

– Penny Grant – Group Sommelier, Ghanem Group

– Jane Lopes – Wine Director, Attica

– Kara Maisano – Sommelier, Masani and Gourmet Traveller WINE 2018 Young Sommelier of the Year

– Shanteh Wong – Head Sommelier, Quay Restaurant

A group of Mornington Peninsula winemakers recently promoted Pinot Celebration Australia in London, where they led a series of tastings and masterclasses at Australia House in London. Wine Australia and the Mornington Peninsula Vignerons Association teamed up to promote the Celebration, with two UK wine industry leaders winning a trip to Australia to attend the event.

Also in London, Pinot Celebration Australia keynote speaker Nina Caplan was honoured at the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers Awards, with her ﬁrst book The Wandering Vine awarded Wine Book of the Year 2018.

Pinot Noir performed strongly in the 2018 Langton’s Classiﬁcation VII, accounting for four of the 13 new entrants making their way onto the list. This includes two Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noirs, Kooyong Wines Haven Pinot Noir and Yabby Lake Vineyard Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, which are now listed amongst Australia’s 136 best performing and most highly sought after wines.

Formerly known as the Mornington Peninsula International Pinot Noir Celebration, Pinot Celebration Australia is a biennial event celebrating Australian Pinot Noir, hosted by the Mornington Peninsula Vignerons Association since 2003.

Highlights of the 2019 Pinot Celebration Australia program include:

– An exploration of Pinot Noir in Australia, from its history and development to tasting more than 50 of the best

– Burgundy masterclass with Thibault Liger-Belair of Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair

– International presenters and guests, including key note speaker, wine writer and award-winning author of The Wandering Vine, Nina Caplan (UK) and wine writer and Wine Enthusiast Contributing Editor, Christina Pickard (US)

– Hosted by Australia’s premier Master of Wine, Andrew Caillard

For tickets and more information, click here.

2019 Pinot Celebration Australia: 8-9 February 2019