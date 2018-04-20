|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Australia's success in China
At the start of this year, the trade organisation for the Australian wine industry set out major investment plans for China, as sales to the country surged by 63% by value in 2017. Then, in March, Wine Australia appointed David Lucas to the newly-created role of regional general manager for Greater China, further signalling its dedication to the market. At this year's ProWein, just-drinks sat down with Wine Australia's GM of marketing, Stuart Barclay, to find out more about why Wine Australia is so excited about China. Source, Just-Drinks