First Rosé made in D.C. for decades

On April 22, District Winery is throwing a party to unveil its 2017 dry rosé, an easy-sipping, crisp and acidic pink wine with notes of strawberries and green fruit. The real occasion for celebration, though, is that this is the first wine to be produced and sold in the District of Columbia since Prohibition. Source, The Washington Post