Third party quality control in Penglai, China
Penglai in China’s eastern Shandong province has introduced a third-party assessment organisation to evaluate the city’s 55 wineries for food safety related issues especially targeting fake wine made with toxic chemicals that pose potential health hazards. Source, Drinks Business