20/04/2018

Industry reviewing irrigation methods

Irrigation New Zealand's biennial conference this week attracted more than 400 representatives including local and regional councils, farmers, experts, and environmentalists, all wanting to discuss the industry's future. "We as farmers need to take some responsibility and accountability for that and lead the charge of cleaning up our own environment," said James Dicey from Mount Difficulty Wines. Source, TV NZ

