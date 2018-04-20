|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Riverland grapegrowers important meeting
Even if you are not one for meetings, this one is important. Riverland winegrowers need to be there in numbers. The Wine Grape Council is coming to town with a roadshow. There will be plenty of guest speakers to discuss future outlooks on a range of topics but most importantly, the Council Chair, Heather Webster and Business Manager Lisa Bennier will present the case for an overhaul of the State Council contribution rate. Source, Riverland Wine