20/04/2018
Vintage 2018 at Wingara Wine Group
Vintage is over for another year and we have some terrific wines from the 2018 harvest. Here is a summary of the season from our grapegrowing and winemaking teams at Deakin Estate and Katnook Coonawarra. Source, Wingara Wine Group