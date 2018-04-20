««« return to Daily Wine News index

Teroldego triumph: Fruitful in WA

It all started with a crush. A wine crush, of course: purely professional admiration. Back in the 1990s, when he was working at Cape Mentelle in Margaret River in Western Australia, winemaker John Durham read about Elisabetta Foradori, the charismatic young owner of a family wine estate in Trentino, northeast Italy, who was helping to revive the fortunes of a local red grape variety called teroldego. Source, Australian Financial Review