NWGIC seeks wine industry voices

Members of the Australian wine and grape industries have an opportunity to provide advice and help shape the direction of research.

The National Wine and Grape Industry Centre (NWGIC) is looking for people from a diverse range of industry perspectives to be independent members of the Centre’s Board.

NWGIC Director, Professor Leigh Schmidtke said the Centre is a leader in viticulture and wine science research, education and extension.

“The National Wine and Grape Industry Centre is focused on delivering solutions across the value chain to promote the development, sustainability and profitability of the grape and wine industries.

“The Independent Industry Board Members will play an important role in helping to identify and develop research opportunities to meet the needs of industry.

“We also want to achieve a balance in representation between different stakeholders in the industries and want to hear from people from small, medium and corporate enterprises working across the diverse grape and wine production areas,” Schmidtke said.

Expressions of interest for a five-year term as an NWGIC Independent Board Member need to be lodged by Thursday 17 May.

More information can be found at http://www.csu.edu.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0004/3000784/NWGIC_EOI_Board_DVC-RDI.pdf

The NWGIC is an alliance between Charles Sturt University (CSU), the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and the NSW Wine Industry Association.