Screwtops increase for still wine closures

Screwcaps now account for almost a third of the total global bottled still wine market, according to new data. Six year ago the market share of the aluminium closures in Europe alone was around a quarter (26%), but by 2016 this proportion had risen to nearly 30% (29.6%) according to Euromonitor. Source, VINEX Market IQ