|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index19/04/2018
Tassie's Best Vineyard 2018 award winner
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Tasmania's Best vineyard has been named with everything from management and nutrition through to disease control impressing the judges. Jansz Parish Vineyard at Penna in the Coal River Valley, has been awarded the Royal Agricultural Society of Tasmania 2018 Tasmanian Vineyard of the Year award. Source, Triple M