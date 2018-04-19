««« return to Daily Wine News index

Prince Edward visits Seppeltsfield Winery

Seppeltsfield Winery once again opened their cellar doors to royalty with Prince Edward arriving in the palm-lined village on Tuesday morning. The Duke of Wessex was invited to the picturesque site dating back to 1851 as part of his visit the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award ceremony with a private luncheon. Source, Barossa Herald