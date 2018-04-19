««« return to Daily Wine News index

NZ and Prosecco top UK wine sales

The 2018 Wine Nation report from UK-based Accolade Wines reveals it was a good year for Prosecco, and New Zealand wines, but a bad year for Champagne. Accolade, which own the Hardys and Banrock Station labels, monitored the drinking habits of 6,000 regular wine drinkers to identify the latest consumer trends. Source, Drinks Business