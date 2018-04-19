Daily Wine News

19/04/2018

Majestic Wine warns it may suffer £3m hit

Majestic Wine has warned that fresh investment plans meant to attract new customers will knock next year’s profits by up to £3 million. The company said it was already investing around £12m a year in attracting new customers, but that new information showed the investment opportunity was “materially bigger than previously thought”. Source, Insider.co.uk

