Majestic Wine warns it may suffer £3m hit
Majestic Wine has warned that fresh investment plans meant to attract new customers will knock next year’s profits by up to £3 million. The company said it was already investing around £12m a year in attracting new customers, but that new information showed the investment opportunity was “materially bigger than previously thought”. Source, Insider.co.uk