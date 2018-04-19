««« return to Daily Wine News index

Australian Shiraz wins the best wine of the year at 2018 London Wine Competition

348 medals are awarded to 26 different proud wine producing countries selected from thousands of entries by the inaugural 2018 London Wine Competition demonstrating its broad appeal to the kaleidoscope that is the wine industry.

Uniquely judging against rigorous standards of quality, value and presentation the London Wine Competition judges came from many different trade backgrounds, where their daily roles are to connect analysis and observations of customer preference with wines taken from the vast array available on the UK market.

The progression of the world’s wine industry and its global nature is unstoppable. 50 years ago the industry was dominated by France with elements of Italy and Spain receiving some fringe acknowledgement. 20 years later the emergence of California, Australia, New Zealand broadened the horizons, with a decade on the emergence of South America and South Africa further adding to the consumer choice. Today the London Wine Competition can show medals from 26 different countries, reflecting London as the centre of world wine trading.

Australia scooped 23% of the medals awarded, with Italy following with 13%. Backing up the widely reported export success English wines also scored well, taking 12.5% of the Gold medals. A relatively strong performance by the unknown Moldova taking nearly 4% of the medals awarded.

France, Italy and the USA came 3rd, 4th and 5th with nearly 10% of the awards.

Moet and Chandon Sommelier of the Year 2017 and leading London Wine Competition judge Mathias Camilleri, commented

“The London Wine Competition is an interesting and relevant concept, which judges wines that are appropriate to customers. The element of presentation is important even as a sommelier as it is the first impression of your customer”

The first of the two of the most sought after awards is:

Wine of the Year awarded to Arcadian Shiraz from the Idyll Wine company.

The judges had to work hard to select from the awarded Best wines in Show By Country and By Varietal, which are sited at the end of this release.

The second most desired award is:

Winery of the Year awarded to Villa Castorani. This historic property in the wild Abruzzo, makes wine from Montepulciano, Trebbiano, Malvasia, Cococciola, Pecorino and Passerina from 30 year old vines following strict Organic guidelines.

Many of the sommeliers discussed the hotly contested topic of presentating and whether it was important or not. Arguably, then, the most eagerly awaited awards are the individual categories

Best Wine of the Year (By Package)

Blanc de Blanc Hoffman and Rathbone

Best Win of the Year (By Value)

Arcadian Shiraz – Idyll Wine Co

Best Wine of the Year (By Quality)

Luvienz Champagne – Luvienz

About The London Wine Competition

Created exclusively by the Beverage Trade Network, the US drinks, events, services and publishing group and held on March 8th and 9th in its first year. The London Wine Competition is the only competition to judge on Quality, Value and Presentation. It seeks to recognise and reward wine brands that help identify with and target a specific wine drinker. It singles out those wine brands that consumers really want to buy and have clear market value for traders.

1) Best In Show (By Country Category) Winners

Pietro Marini Torrontes– Bodega El Transito – ARGENTINA (AR) http://www.bodegaeltransito.com/

ARCADIAN SHIRAZ – Idyll Wine Co — AUSTRALIA (AU)- http://www.idyllwineco.com.au/

INGELHEIM SPÄTBURGUNDER ALTE REBEN V D P. O R T S W E I N – J. Neus — GERMANY (DE) http://www.weingut-neus.de/#!/

Cuvee Pazo Pondal — Pazo Pondal – SPAIN (ES) http://pazopondal.com/en

ROSE — Champagne Trésor de France – FRANCE (FR) http://champagnetresordefrance.com/

Blanc de Blanc — Hoffmann & Rathbone – GREAT BRITAIN (GB) http://hoffmannandrathbone.co.uk/

Jarno Rosso – Castorani – ITALY (IT) — http://www.poderecastorani.it/en/

Winemakers Collection Nelson \'Sweet Agnes\' Riesling – Seifried Estate – NEW ZEALAND (NZ) https://www.seifried.co.nz/

2016 Chardonnay, Napa Valley — Luna Vineyards – UNITED STATES (US) https://www.lunavineyards.com/

2) Best In Show (By Varietal Category)

100% Cabernet Sauvignon — RedHeads Whip-Hand — Direct Wines Production (AU) https://www.directwinesproduction.com/

https://www.redheadswine.com/ourwines

100% Chardonnay — 2016 Chardonnay, Napa Valley — Luna Vineyards (US) https://www.lunavineyards.com/

100% Pinot Noir – Grevino Pinot Noir – Ca’del Grevino (US)

https://grevino.com/

100% Riesling — 'Sweet Agnes' Riesling, Nelson — Seifried Estate (NZ)

https://www.seifried.co.nz/

100% Sauvignon Blanc - Owner's Choice Ana Sauvignon Blanc — S.C. JIDVEI S.R.L. (RO)