18/04/2018
Oregon Winery funds wine studies
A small liberal arts college in Willamette Valley is significantly expanding its wine-education program with the help of a $6 million gift from one of Oregon's leading wine families. The donation from Grace and Ken Evenstad of Domaine Serene is one of the largest in Linfield College's 160-year history. Source, Wine Spectator