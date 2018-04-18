««« return to Daily Wine News index

Romanian wine sales jump in UK

UK supermarket Waitrose has reported surging sales of Romanian wine with volumes up by 17% year on year. This was boosted by a particularly good performanace from its own-label Blueprint Romanian Pinot Noir, which enjoyed a 60% year in year increase, according to the retailer. “Romanian wine is a real success story and word is definitely getting around about how delicious it is,” said Waitrose’s wine buyer Victoria Mason. Source, VINEX Market IQ