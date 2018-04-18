««« return to Daily Wine News index

Expert predicts dramatic change for Bordeaux 2050

A viticulturist and oenologist has predicted that the taste of Bordeaux wine is likely to change dramatically by 2050, should global warming continue at its current rate. Pascal Chatonnet, an expert in Bordeaux wine, was invited to make the predictions by environmental journalist group l’Association des Journalistes de l’Environnement. Source, The Connexion