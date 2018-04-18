««« return to Daily Wine News index

Court of Master Sommeliers exam results

The Court of Master Sommeliers Australia has announced the results of its Introductory and Certified Examinations held in Sydney yesterday, with 27 students achieving the title of Introductory Sommelier and 19 students achieving the title of Certified Sommelier.

2018 Australian Results

The 2018 Sydney Riedel Certified Sommelier Dux was awarded to: Salvatore Persico (Rockpool Dining Group)

Frank Moreau, Master Sommelier (MS), said this year’s students were tutored by six Master Sommeliers hailing from Australia, New Zealand, France, Romania and the United States.

“This breadth of global experience and outlook really enriches the learning experience for the students.

“It demonstrates that certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers offers a highly prestigious and globally recognised qualification,” Moreau added.

Sebastian Crowther MS, said this year, students have come from all states across Australia, as well as China, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand.

“There is now a greater awareness of and interest in professional certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers throughout the Asia Pacific region,” he said.

Ben Hasko MS, said all candidates for the Sydney course showed enthusiasm for the industry and to further their wine education.

“Arriving at the course prepared for the examinations continues to be a determining factor for those that are successful on the day,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing the CMS community grow in the future.”

