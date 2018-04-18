|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Cool climate winemaking in Tas
Just over two years ago Alex Russell and partner Lara Suitor were making a variety of red and white wines in the Riverland district of South Australia. A move to Tasmania came about after the pair drove past a vineyard for sale in north east Tasmania and decided to purchase the property. The two have made a successful transition to cool climate winemaking in Tasmania producing 30 tonnes of fruit off two hectares this vintage. [Listen to audio for full report] Source, ABC Country Hour