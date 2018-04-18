|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index18/04/2018
Wine Support Package bypasses Griffith
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Griffith is home to some of the largest and most successful wineries in Australia, but the established industry will be snubbed during an international showcase wine tour this month. Producers will show off their showcased products to journalists, wine buyers and industry heads from Asia and North America. Source, The Area News