18/04/2018

Wine Support Package bypasses Griffith

Griffith is home to some of the largest and most successful wineries in Australia, but the established industry will be snubbed during an international showcase wine tour this month. Producers will show off their showcased products to journalists, wine buyers and industry heads from Asia and North America. Source, The Area News

