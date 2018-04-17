|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine professionals experience Aus regions
April 2018 is proving to be one of the busiest months ever for immersive wine tours due to additional funding through the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package, with Wine Australia hosting more than 30 international wine professionals this month. Source, Winetitles